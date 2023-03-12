Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 192,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMYT. HC Wainwright cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Shares of AMYT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.61. 512,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,788. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.