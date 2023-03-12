Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $144.87

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.