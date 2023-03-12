Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $144.87

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.