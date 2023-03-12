Analysts Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $111.70 on Friday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.