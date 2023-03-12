Analyzing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -5.35% -102.61% 3.50% IDEX Biometrics ASA -819.01% -142.69% -120.97%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Unisys has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unisys and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 4 0 0 2.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 200.08%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.98 billion 0.14 -$106.00 million ($1.57) -2.62 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 29.66 -$32.66 million ($2.09) -3.73

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unisys beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS). The Digital Workplace Solutions segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The Cloud & Infrastructure segment provides solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

