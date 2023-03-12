Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.