Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.91 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $265.05 million and approximately $32.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00034703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00224144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,719.45 or 0.99109521 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02759662 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $39,014,502.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

