Ankr (ANKR) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $301.19 million and approximately $64.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02759662 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $39,014,502.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

