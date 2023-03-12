ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.4 %

ANSS stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

