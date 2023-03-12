Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.