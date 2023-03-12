Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.45 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $513,626.16 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00072546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

