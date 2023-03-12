Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APRE stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.