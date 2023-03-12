Ardor 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.51 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $79.48 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

