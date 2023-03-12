Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Down 4%

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 685,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 758,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

