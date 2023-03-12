Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.