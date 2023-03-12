Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Shares of ARTW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 0.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

