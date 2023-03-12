Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,000

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 7,000 ($84.18) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($53.63) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,783.57 ($69.55).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

AHT opened at GBX 5,532 ($66.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,372.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,842.60. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,412.59%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.