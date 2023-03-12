Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $117,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

