AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 28.5% in February

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 5,738,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

