Athersys (ATHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Athersys Trading Down 8.1 %

ATHX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Athersys

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

