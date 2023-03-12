Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 240.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 370.8%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 850,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,759. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

