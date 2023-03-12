ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ATS Price Performance

ATSAF opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

