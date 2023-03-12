Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.96

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.96 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.71). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 1,711,188 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £371.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.03.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

