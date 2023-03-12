Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $16.15 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $16.15 or 0.00073921 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $228.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,592,352 coins and its circulating supply is 325,529,632 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

