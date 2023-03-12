Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of AVTBF stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.11 and a 1 year high of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.16.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

