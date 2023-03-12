AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Head to Head Review

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and DocuSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $316.35 million 5.20 -$101.28 million ($0.52) -15.85 DocuSign $2.52 billion 3.97 -$69.98 million ($0.49) -101.41

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvidXchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AvidXchange has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AvidXchange and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 2 6 0 2.56 DocuSign 3 9 3 0 2.00

AvidXchange presently has a consensus target price of $10.95, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than DocuSign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -32.02% -11.60% -3.92% DocuSign -3.87% -8.07% -1.24%

Summary

DocuSign beats AvidXchange on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

