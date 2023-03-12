AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVROGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVRO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 855,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,311. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

