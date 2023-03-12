AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Trading Down 13.2 %

About AVROBIO

AVRO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 855,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,311. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

