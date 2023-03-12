AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Trading Down 13.2 %
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.