B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYZ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

