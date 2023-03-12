Baader Bank Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €132.20. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($213.84).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

