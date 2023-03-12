Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $352.48 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $352.48 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.01330457 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005649 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.59 or 0.01722886 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,702,248.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

