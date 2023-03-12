BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

NCBDY traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.78. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of C$29.57 and a 1 year high of C$41.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.72.

BANDAI NAMCO shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

About BANDAI NAMCO

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

