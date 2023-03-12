Bank of America Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $92.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of SE opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after buying an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after buying an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

