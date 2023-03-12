Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.20 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

