Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

