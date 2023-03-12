Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.