Barrington Research Increases CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target to $133.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. CRA International has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $128.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

