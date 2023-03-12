Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

BDX stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.40. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

