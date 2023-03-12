Benchmark Cuts Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $1.24

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $3.00 to $1.24 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Spire Global stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,226,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

