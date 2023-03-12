Benchmark Cuts Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $1.24

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $3.00 to $1.24 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Spire Global Stock Performance
Spire Global stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,226,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
