Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $154.12 million and $870,710.13 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

