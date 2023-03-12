BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

BEO Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.