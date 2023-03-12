Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €77.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Stratec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Stratec Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at €67.80 ($72.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30. Stratec has a one year low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a one year high of €130.60 ($138.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

