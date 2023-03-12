Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bespoke Extracts Price Performance
Shares of BSPK remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Bespoke Extracts has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
