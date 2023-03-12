BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.
BigCommerce Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
