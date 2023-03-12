BinaryX Trading 26.1% Lower This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $77.85 or 0.00363159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $377.42 million and $24,475.94 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00435349 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.54 or 0.29493528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,835 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.