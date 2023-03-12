BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAW) Shares Down 28.9%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAW – Get Rating) was down 28.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 13,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
BioCardia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
