Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOXGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BNOX remained flat at $3.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,731. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

