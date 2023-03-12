Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of BNOX remained flat at $3.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,731. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

