BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.04 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $20,663.80 or 1.00079563 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $256.58 million and approximately $44.04 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00035699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00226242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,284,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,284,605.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,686.03464177 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,389,518.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.