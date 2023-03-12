Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.67 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.47 or 0.00064686 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $253.35 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00152298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00044294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

