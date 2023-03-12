Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $245.76 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.03 or 0.00064234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $245.76 million and $4.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00156248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

