Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $179.69 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00054318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $179.69 million and approximately $142,288.42 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,616.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00553056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00161075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.06364981 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $127,531.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.