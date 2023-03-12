BitDAO Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002310 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $10.88 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00433850 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29323326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.