BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.04 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $616.70 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006179 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000061 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,279,410.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.