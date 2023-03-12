BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of BB opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

